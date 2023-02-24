Obit Dave Hollis

FILE - This image taken from video shows Rachel Hollis, left, author of "Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be," and her husband Dave Hollis, during an interview on Aug. 28, 2018, in New York. Dave Hollis, who left his spot as a Disney executive to join this then-wife Rachel in running her lifestyles empire, which include her bestselling book “Girl, Wash Your Face,” has died at his home in Texas on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. He was 47. (AP Photo, File)

DALLAS — Dave Hollis, who left his post as a Disney executive to help his wife run a successful lifestyle empire, has died at his home in Texas. He was 47.

Hollis, whose ex-wife Rachel Hollis wrote the bestseller “Girl, Wash Your Face,” was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at his home in Dripping Springs, a city on the outskirts of Austin, according to Hays County Justice of the Peace Andrew Cable.

