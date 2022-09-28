Britain Obit Dave Caulkin

FILE - South Africa's President Nelson Mandela reacts as he walks amongst the vast Trafalgar Square crowd in London Friday July 12 1996. Caulkin, a retired Associated Press photographer who captured the iconic moment when ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean won the 1984 Olympic gold medal, has died. He was 77 and suffered from cancer. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)

 Dave Caulkin

LONDON — Dave Caulkin, a retired Associated Press photographer who captured the iconic moment when ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean won the 1984 Olympic gold medal, has died. He was 77 and had cancer.

Known for being in the right place at the right time with the right lens, the London-based Caulkin covered everything from the conflict in Northern Ireland to the Rolling Stones and Britain’s royal family during a career that spanned four decades. But one of his most renowned images was that of Torvill and Dean, their lips inches apart as if poised for a kiss, as they skated to Ravel’s “Bolero.”

