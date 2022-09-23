TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — College Football Hall of Fame coach Darrell Mudra, who won better than 70% of his games and two national championships in a career spanning the 1950s through the 1980s, has died.
The National Football Foundation announced Mudra died, Wednesday. He was 93.
Mudra’s nickname was “Dr. Victory” because of his success at every level, coaching all his college games from the press box instead of on the sidelines. He won the College Division national title at North Dakota State, in 1965, and the Division II championship at Eastern Illinois, in 1978. He retired from coaching, in 1988, with a career record of 200-81-4 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, in 2000.
Mudra spent his youth in Nebraska, growing up in Omaha and playing fullback at Peru State before working as a high school assistant in the state. His first college head coaching job was in Colorado at Adams State, where he was 32–4–1 with three conference titles and a Mineral Bowl victory, the foundation said.
He moved to North Dakota State, in 1963, and took over a team that was 0-10 the year before. He won his first national title, two years later, and went 24-6 in three seasons with the Bison.
Mudra spent two seasons at Arizona, winning eight of his first nine games, in 1968, and finishing 8-3 with a loss to Auburn in the Sun Bowl.
