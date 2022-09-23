Obit Darrell Mudra Football

University of Arizona football coach Darrell Mudra is flanked by his two quarterbacks, Mark Driscoll, left and Bruce Lee as they hold a copy of telegram from Apollo 8 commander Col. Frank Borman, an Arizona native, on Dec. 28, 1968, in El Paso, Texas. The telegram was sent to the team in El Paso by Borman's wife, Sue Borman, an alumni of Arizona, wishing them well in their Sun Bowl game with Auburn University. Mudra, a College Football Hall of Fame coach, who won better than 70% of his games and two national championships in a career spanning the 1950s through 1980s, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2022, The National Football Foundation said. He was 93. (AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman)

 Ferd Kaufman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — College Football Hall of Fame coach Darrell Mudra, who won better than 70% of his games and two national championships in a career spanning the 1950s through the 1980s, has died.

The National Football Foundation announced Mudra died, Wednesday. He was 93.

