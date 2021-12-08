Darlene Hard, an aggressive serve-and-volley player who won three major singles titles and 18 major doubles titles in a Hall of Fame tennis career, has died. She was 85.
She died, Thursday at Northridge Hospital in the Los Angeles area after a brief illness, according to Mona Cravens, director of student publications at the University of Southern California, where Hard worked for 45 years.
Hard appeared in seven major championship singles finals, winning titles at the 1960 French Championships and the 1960 and ‘61 US Championships — the tournaments that preceded the French and US Opens. She was a Wimbledon finalist in 1957 (losing to Althea Gibson) and ‘59, and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian championships in 1962.
She had even greater success in doubles. She won three French titles, four Wimbledon titles (including 1957 with Gibson) and six US championships with eight different partners. In mixed doubles, she won twice at the French and three times at Wimbledon, partnering with Rod Laver for titles in 1959 and ‘60.
Hard was ranked in the US top 10 every year between 1954 and 1963, including four times as No. 1. She rose to No. 2 in the world in 1960 and ‘61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.