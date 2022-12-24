Mexico Property Killings

Police guard the house where three people were killed in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Actor Andrés Tirado, his musician brother Jorge Tirado and an uncle whose name was not released were found dead Sunday, Dec. 18, all with their throats slashed. Prosecutors said the apparent motive was an ownership dispute over the property. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A grisly pre-Christmas killing of two young men and their uncle at an early 1900s house in Mexico City cast attention on the dark side of the capital’s booming real estate market, fed by a lack of legal documents and gangs that illegally seize properties.

Actor Andrés Tirado, his musician brother Jorge Tirado and an uncle whose name was not released were found dead, Sunday, all with their throats slashed. Prosecutors said the apparent motive was an ownership dispute over the property.

