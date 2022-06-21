HELSINKI (AP) — Uffe Ellemann-Jensen, who was Denmark’s foreign minister for more than 10 years from the early 1980s and was considered one of the Nordic region’s key politicians in the end phase of the Cold War, has died. He was 80.
The conservative-liberal Venstre party, which Ellemann-Jensen led, from 1984-1998, said in a brief statement, on Sunday, that he died overnight “after a long illness.” The cause of death wasn’t immediately given.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement that Ellemann-Jensen, Denmark’s foreign minister from 1982 until 1993, was “a sharp politician”, a great personality and “a man with great courage.”
“He skilfully represented our country during the Cold War,” Frederiksen said, stressing that Ellemann-Jensen insisted Denmark should remain committed to NATO’s common policies, and he called for maintaining close trans-Atlantic ties between Europe and the United States.
“Now that war is back on the European continent, his voice for a strong, secure and democratic Europe seems clearer than ever,” she added.
Ellemann-Jensen, born in 1941, was very close to becoming Denmark’s prime minister, in 1998, after his party lost the general election and a role as the leader of government formation talks with less than 100 votes. The bitter defeat prompted him to abandon the leadership of his party and leave Danish politics.
On the international arena in the late 1980s, as the Cold War was drawing to a close, he profiled as a strong European advocate for the independence of the Baltic states and then Soviet republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
