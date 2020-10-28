Daniel Menaker, who incubated literary celebrities as executive editor-in-chief of Random House and as a senior fiction editor of The New Yorker, and who, as a wry and discerning stylist, became a critically praised author himself, died Monday at his home in Marlborough, Massachusetts. He was 79.
His wife, Katherine Bouton, said the cause was pancreatic cancer.
Mentored at The New Yorker by storied editors William Shawn and William Maxwell, Menaker (pronounced MEN-uh-kur) oversaw mostly fiction at the magazine and edited reviews by film critic Pauline Kael.
As a book editor, he helped polish the poetry and prose of Noah Baumbach, Michael Chabon, Billy Collins, Ted Conover, Mavis Gallant, Jonathan Kellerman, Colum McCann, Alice Munro, V.S. Pritchett, Salman Rushdie, Gary Shteyngart, Daniel Silva and Elizabeth Strout.
He also edited “Primary Colors: A Novel of Politics,” the best-selling 1996 roman à clef inspired by Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign. Its author, columnist Joe Klein, was billed on the cover as “Anonymous” and was unknown even to Menaker and other Random House executives until after the book was published. (Menaker took credit for the title.)
With the author out of sight, that left Menaker — otherwise a faceless “paraliterary,” as he put it — to be the book’s public spokesman, a role, he told The New York Times, that gave him “the vicarious enjoyment of what it would be like to have a successful book of my own” and “the chance to glom onto someone else’s success, in a somewhat shameless way.”
His own half-dozen books were mostly critically acclaimed. They include “The Treatment” (1998), which The Times called his “engaging first novel,” about a 32-year-old private-school teacher undergoing psychoanalysis (it was adapted for a film in 2006); “The Old Left and Other Stories” (1987) — Menaker twice won the O. Henry Award for his short stories — and “My Mistake” (2013), a bittersweet memoir.
For “My Mistake,” he opted for the conceit of writing in the present tense. As he said in an interview with The Paris Review in 2014, “With a book that doesn’t have anything truly remarkable in it — I wasn’t captured and sexually violated for 10 years, I wasn’t a jihadist, I didn’t go into outer space — I had to figure out how I could make this more immediate.”
In an acknowledgment that could pass for an epitaph, he marveled that he and his agent, Esther Newberg, had remained friends for so long.
“Just think of it — going on 50 years now,” Menaker wrote. “Well, maybe don’t think of it. As you told me recently, comfortingly and disturbingly, ‘We can’t die young anymore.’”
Robert Daniel Menaker was born Sept. 17, 1941, in Manhattan to decidedly mixed lineage. His father, Robert Owen Menaker, who designed, sold and exported furniture to Mexico and South America, was the son of a Jewish immigrant from Russia whose rabbinical ancestry could supposedly be traced to King Solomon and who had been jailed in czarist Russia as a revolutionary. Menaker’s mother, Mary R. Grace, chief copy editor at Fortune magazine, was said to be a descendant of William the Conqueror.
Daniel Menaker was 10 when his first contribution appeared in The New Yorker: a Talk of the Town item about a classmate who had identified Columbus’ fleet as “the Atchison, the Topeka and the Santa Fe” railroads. Menaker told the arts journal The Brooklyn Rail in 2016: “Miraculously, they recast it a bit and published it. I guess it set me on the road to authorial vanity and perdition.”
He graduated in 1963 and earned a master’s in English at Johns Hopkins University.
Menaker married Bouton in 1980. A freelance writer at the time, she became an editor at The Times and is the author of books on hearing loss. In addition to her, he is survived by their son, Will, a founder and host of the political podcast “Chapo Trap House”; and a daughter, Elizabeth Menaker.
Just before he died, Menaker had completed a book of poems about cancer in a time of pandemic. Titled “Terminalia,” the book is to be published this fall by Portal Press and distributed by n + 1 Foundation. Near the end of the volume, in a poem called “Last Will and Testament,” he wrote that “to die lighter,” he had made internal peace with four of those he had wronged and external peace with the rest.
