Stormy April

FILE - Caleb Pander, 10, stands on a wall of a home destroyed by high winds in the Camp Creek Community on April 28, 2011, in Greeneville, Tenn. Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America’s Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks. One weather expert said the current persistent pattern of storm ingredients is consistent with the April 2011 tornado onslaught, one of the largest, deadliest and most destructive tornado outbreaks in American history. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

 Wade Payne

A seemingly relentless series of severe storms, likely with deadly tornadoes, are forecast to rip across parts of America’s Midwest and South over the next couple weeks, especially today, meteorologists said.

An unusual weather pattern has set in, last week triggering the devastating tornado that hit Rolling Fork, Miss., and meteorologists fear today will be one of the worst days, with much more to come. The National Weather Service said 16.8 million people live in the highest risk zone, and more than 66 million people overall should be on alert Friday.

Jimzan 3
""unusual weather pattern has set in"" if you read a little history...these weather patterns have been with us since the beginning of time....Its only recently that the Greenies have created the "sky is falling" (aka Climate Change) Dog and Pony show for the low IQ. Didn't we spend 2 Trillion Dollars $$$ to cool the earth off .005 of a degree...? Which is actually a good number...compared to what your 401K will be doing in the upcoming years, Thanks to Biden (aka Rat Brain). You Reap what You Sow...You Better Hold-On tight.

