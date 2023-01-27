Memphis Police Force Investigation

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy answers questions during a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, after five fired Memphis Police Officers were charged in the murder of Black motorist Tyre Nichols. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

 Mark Weber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Five fired Memphis police officers were charged, Thursday, with second-degree murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.

A grand jury handed up indictments against Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said during a news conference. The fired officers, who are all Black, each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

