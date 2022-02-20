AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jose Garza ran for district attorney in Austin on promises to hold police accountable in Texas’ capital city. He got off to a fast start, charging at least seven officers during his first year on the job, including one charged with murder twice.
But no cases have reached deeper into the police department than the indictments, Thursday, of 19 officers on felony charges over tactics used during the 2020 racial injustice protests.
“Nineteen is, whew, I don’t know any place else that’s done that,” said Margaret Moore, Garza’s predecessor as the district attorney of Travis County.
The indictments widened the rift in the booming city between Austin police and Garza, a Democrat whose 2020 campaign was backed by liberal allies including US Sen. Bernie Sanders and promised crackdowns on misconduct by law enforcement.
By late Friday, all of the newly charged officers had been placed on administrative leave, said Saul Gray, a department spokesman.
Garza said the indictments were not politically driven and that “our community is safer when our community trusts law enforcement.” Community activists who have long criticized the city’s handling of the protests, which included officers firing beanbag rounds into the crowd, called the indictments overdue and said Garza deserves credit.
