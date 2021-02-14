NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police used a water cannon and stun grenades to disperse several hundred demonstrators who gathered in downtown Nicosia on Saturday to protest what they said was rampant corruption among the east Mediterranean island nation’s governing elites.
Police said 10 demonstrators were taken into custody, and six others were fined 300 euros ($363) for violating a ban on public gatherings that is part of measures to prevent a possible flare-up of COVID-19 infections.
Police spokesman Christos Andreou said police used force only after demonstrators ignored warnings to disperse and started pelting officers with rocks and other objects from all directions.
