Obit Apollo 7 Astronaut

FILE - Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham, left, points to pictures of fellow astronaut the late Charles "Pete" Conrad while speaking with Apollo 10 astronaut Dick Gordon, center, and Andy Conrad, the son of Charles Conrad, at the opening of the Rendezvous in Space exhibit at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, Wash., July 22, 2000. Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA's Apollo program, has died. He was 90. (AP Photo/Jay Drowns, File)

 Jay Drowns

Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA’s Apollo program, died, Tuesday, in Houston. He was 90.

NASA confirmed Cunningham’s death in a statement but did not include its cause. His family said through a spokesman, Jeff Carr, that Cunningham died in a hospital “from complications of a fall, after a full and complete life.”

