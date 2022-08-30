Cuba Escape Routes

A Cuban migrant, who wished not to be identified for fear of reprisals against his family back on the island nation, holds up a picture of a home-made boat that brought him and three others to the U.S., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in North Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

MIAMI — One Cuban man endured a trek through eight countries that lasted more than a month. Another man paid a small fortune for a furtive speedboat trip. A third decided to risk a perilous passage aboard a homemade raft rather than stay a moment longer on the island.

Cubans are fleeing their country in the largest numbers in more than four decades, choosing to stake their lives and futures on a dangerous journey to the United States by air, land and sea to escape economic and political woes.

