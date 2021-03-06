HAVANA — Business was booming for a trendy little clothing shop called Clandestina in the heart of Old Havana, one of thousands of new private businesses that had arisen in what was once a near-wholly state-run socialist economy.
A torrent of tourists poured through the doors to pick through bags, sweatshirts, camisoles and caps — at least until the Trump administration turned off the taps that had been opened just a few years before by then-President Barack Obama.
Today, those glass-and-wood doors swing open less often, with tourism choked both by US sanctions meant to punish Cuba’s government and a pandemic that has squashed tourism almost everywhere.
With their business tottering, Clandestina’s owners — Idania Del Río and Leire Fernández — subsist on hope that new US President Joe Biden will reverse at least some of the restrictions implemented by his predecessor.
Biden has long said that he would reinstate at least some of Obama’s policies toward Cuba. His advisers have spoken of eliminating Trump-era restrictions on remittances sent by Cubans in the US to their homeland, and on travel.
