WASHINGTON — Free pre-kindergarten and child care subsidies for families with small children. Dental care and hearing aids for seniors with Medicare. Infrastructure improvements in every state.
There’s a lot in President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion gov- ernment-reshaping plan, and it’s hitting a tumultuous time. With Republicans solidly op- posed, Democrats are rushing to trim the total and finish up the big package, an enormous undertaking with consequenc- es certain to shape Biden’s presidency and their own po- litical futures.
Success would mean a landmark accomplishment. Failure could end careers.
All this, as other deadlines swirl this week to pay for gov- ernment operations and allow more borrowing or risk a dev- astating federal shutdown or debtdefault—thoughthose
PELOSI
dire scenarios appear unlikely. “You know me, I’m a born optimist,” Biden told report- ers Monday, as he rolled up his sleeve for a COVID-19 booster shot. “We’re gonna
get it done.”
What’s at stake? “Victory is
what’s at stake.”
While a series of votes are
being lined up in the House and Senate, the real action is unfolding behind the scenes. Biden is personally calling lawmakers in an effort to re- solve differences and bring hissweepingdomesticpolicy
vision forward.
He said Monday he was
planning to have more talks on possible steps forward in the evening and Tuesday.
Ticking off the weighty list of goals to accomplish, Biden said: “If we do that, the country’s going to be in great shape.”
Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress are seeking a once-in-a-generation re- working of the nation’s bal- ance sheets — asking corpo- rations and the wealthy to pay more taxes and then investing that money back into feder- al programs for Americans young and old.
Building on a $1 trillion bipartisan public works pack- age that’s already cleared the Senate and is heading for a House vote, Biden is seeking major spending for health care, education and efforts to tackle climate change. The total price tag, he contends, is actually “zero” — covered bytheexpectedincreasein
tax revenue.
But Republicans say it’s
real spending that can’t be afforded, and a reflection of the Democrats’ drive to in- sert government into people’s lives.
And so far, the bill is also too big for key Democrats whose votes are needed in the face of the GOP opposition. Democratic leaders are work- ing furiously to trim back the $3.5 trillion proposal to win votes.
Thursday is a new deadline of sorts, as Congress also must pass legislation to keep routine government operations going past the fiscal yearend and re- new transportation programs in the public works bill.
More immediately, the Senate set a test vote for late Monday to keep the gov- ernment funded and avert a federal debt default before Thursday’s fiscal yearend deadline. That measure stood to run into a blockade by Re- publicansenators—ensuring
lawmakers would have to try again later in the week.
Biden, Pelosi and Sen- ate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer won some breathing room after Pelosi postponed Monday’s planned vote on the public works bill to Thursday.
The more difficult action now lies in the Senate, as Democrats are under pressure to amass the votes for Biden’s bigger, $3.5 trillion package.
Two Democratic holdouts, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have said they won’t support a bill of that size. Manchin has previously proposed spending of $1 tril- lion to $1.5 trillion.
Biden’s proposal is to be paid for by increasing the cor- porate tax rate, from 21% to 26.5% on businesses earning more than $5 million a year, and raising the top rate on in- dividuals from 37% to 39.6% for those earning more than $400,000 a year, or $450,000 forcouples.
