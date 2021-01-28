Christina Crosby, an athletic woman who had just turned 50, was 3 miles into her bicycle-riding regimen near her home in Connecticut when her front spokes snagged a branch. The bike stopped dead, hurling Crosby to the pavement, the impact smashing her face and snapping her neck. In an instant, she was paralyzed for the rest of her life.
That was in 2003. She lost the use of her leg muscles and much of her upper body. But over time, she regained limited function in her arms and hands. And two years after the accident, she returned part time to her job as a professor of English literature and feminist, gender and sexuality studies at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.
Eventually she was able to write — by dictating with voice recognition software — a memoir, “A Body, Undone: Living On After Great Pain” (2016). It was an unsentimental examination of what she called the “surreal neurological wasteland” into which she was cast and which forced her to search for her sense
of self.
In the bottomless grief of all that she had lost, Crosby had retained her intellect and her facility with language. And yet, at times, her pain was beyond the reach of language.
“I feel an unassuageable loneliness,” she wrote, “because I will never be able to adequately describe the pain I suffer, nor can anyone accompany me into the realm of pain.”
Late last month, she was hospitalized in Middletown with a bladder infection and learned she had advanced pancreatic cancer, her partner, Janet Jakobsen, said.
Crosby died a few days later, on Jan. 5. She was 67.
In her book, Crosby refused to draw tidy lessons about overcoming hardship or emerging wiser from her catastrophic injury. That made it a significant text in disability studies and activism.
The typical disability narrative “carries the troubled subject through painful trials to livable accommodations and lessons learned, and all too often sounds the note triumphant,” she wrote. “Don’t believe it.”
Christina Crosby was born Sept. 2, 1953, in Huntingdon, in rural central Pennsylvania. Her father, Kenneth Ward Crosby, was a professor of history at Juniata College, where her mother, Jane (Miller) Crosby, taught home economics.
As a child, Christina was athletic. She and her older brother, Jefferson, were close in age and physically competitive with each other.
In an uncanny parallel, Crosby’s brother, Jeff, a lawyer, with whom she had always been close, developed multiple sclerosis in his 20s and became a quadriplegic in his late 40s. She wrote in her memoir that after her accident, her childhood fantasy of being her brother’s twin — Weed had once called them both “gorgeous physical specimens” — was “malevolently realized, for there we were, each with seriously incapacitating damage to the central nervous system, each in a wheelchair.”
