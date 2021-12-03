(AP) — A prosecutor, on Thursday, repeated her criticism of the parents of a boy who is accused of killing four students at a Michigan school, saying their actions went “far beyond negligence” and that a charging decision would come by today.
“The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons,” Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said. The gun “seems to have been just freely available to that individual.”
Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism, for a shooting. Tuesday, at Oxford High School in Oakland County, roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.
Four students were killed and seven more people were injured, including a student who remained in critical condition.
The semi-automatic gun was purchased legally by Crumbley’s father last week, according to investigators.
