ACTON
THEFT: 3800 block Escondido Canyon Road
AGUA DULCE
BURGLARY: 8900 block Hierba Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40500 block 171st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2500 block Garnet Lane
ASSAULT: 44200 block Foxton Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 45300 block Andale Avenue
ROBBERY: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block Sunnyvale Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Warren Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 47800 block 40th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 37400 block Yorkshire Drive
ASSAULT: 37900 block 35th Street East
ASSAULT: 39700 block Gorham Lane
ASSAULT: 41100 block 12th Street West
ASSAULT: 7200 block Dana Drive
BURGLARY: 38700 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37900 block 35th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Elizabeth Lake Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Larkin Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block Adobe Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 41600 block 55th Street West
