CrimeMap

ACTON

THEFT: 3800 block Escondido Canyon Road

AGUA DULCE

BURGLARY: 8900 block Hierba Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40500 block 171st Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2500 block Garnet Lane

ASSAULT: 44200 block Foxton Avenue

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 45300 block Andale Avenue

ROBBERY: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block Sunnyvale Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Fourth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Warren Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 47800 block 40th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road

ASSAULT: 37400 block Yorkshire Drive

ASSAULT: 37900 block 35th Street East

ASSAULT: 39700 block Gorham Lane

ASSAULT: 41100 block 12th Street West

ASSAULT: 7200 block Dana Drive

BURGLARY: 38700 block 11th Street East

BURGLARY: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37900 block 35th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Elizabeth Lake Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Larkin Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block Adobe Drive

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 41600 block 55th Street West

