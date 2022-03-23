ANTIOCH (AP) — A man who was trapped 15 feet underground for two days in a San Francisco Bay Area storm pipe the width of a large pizza was rescued in an effort that lasted hours and involved at least 50 firefighters, police officers and rescue personnel, officials said, Monday.
Officials freed the man from the 16-inch pipe around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, in Antioch, said Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesperson Steve Hill.
“When we finally got him out of the ground, he was beyond exuberant. He was beyond happy to be above ground,” Hill said.
The man, in his mid-30s, was not injured but showed signs of dehydration and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, Hill said.
The man told officials he had been trapped for about two days before passersby heard his screams and called 911.
