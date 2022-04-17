RUIDOSO, NM (AP) — Authorities have lifted some evacuation orders for a mountain community in drought-stricken southern New Mexico as firefighters worked, Saturday, to contain a wind-driven blaze that killed two people and destroyed over 200 homes.
The evacuation orders lifted late Friday covered about 60% of the estimated 4,500 people ordered to leave their homes since the fire started, Tuesday, Village of Ruidoso spokesperson Kerry Gladden told The Associated Press, on Saturday. Evacuation estimates were previously reported to be around 5,000 people.
“The big story is we’re in a re-population mode,” Gladden said earlier during a media briefing.
Those evacuation orders remaining in effect may be lifted in coming days, officials said.
Those waiting to return included Barbara Arthur, the owner of a wooded 28-site RV park that had wind damage but didn’t burn.
“We feel blessed,” said Arthur, who, on Saturday, was staying at a motel and preparing taco ingredients to take to another RV park for dinner with people displaced by the fire, including some of her tenants.
Arthur said the fire came within a half-mile of her park and that she saw flames while evacuating. “It’s the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my 71 years of living,” she said.
Bob Moroney, who works for a company that manages nightly rentals at Ruidoso River Resort, said three different groups, roughly 15 people overall, were displaced by the fire and are staying in units at the complex.
“These are literally people that left for work in the morning and never went back home,” he said, adding that for many, their homes are “total losses. They’re just down to chimneys and foundations at this point.”
Moroney, a qualifying broker for Keller Williams Casa Ideal, said that for now, the displaced are just trying to decompress as they figure out insurance and other next steps.
Fire incident commander Dave Bales said crews worked to put out hot spots and clear lines along the fire’s perimeter to keep the fire from spreading. The fire has no containment but Bales expressed a mix of satisfaction with work done so far and prospects for coming days.
Weather conditions Saturday appeared favorable with reduced wind and increased humidity, Bales said.
