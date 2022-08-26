Creed Taylor

NEW YORK — Creed Taylor, a prolific and innovative force in the evolution of jazz who worked with John Coltrane, Ray Charles and many others and a popularizer of Brazilian music who oversaw the recording of such classics as “The Girl from Ipanema” that helped made bossa nova a worldwide phenomenon, has died. He was 93.

Taylor’s son John W. Taylor said he died, Monday, in Winkelhaid, Germany. The cause was heart failure, after he had suffered a stroke.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.