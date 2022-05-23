DENVER (AP) —Colin Cantwell, the man who designed the spacecraft in the “Star Wars” films, has died. He was 90.
The Hollywood Reporter reported, Sunday, that Sierra Dall, Cantwell’s partner, confirmed that he died at his home in Colorado, on Saturday.
Cantwell designed the prototypes for the X-wing Starfighter, TIE fighter and Death Star.
He also worked on films including “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “WarGames.”
Cantwell was born in San Francisco, in 1932. Before working on Hollywood films, Cantwell attended the University of California, Los Angeles, where he got a degree in animation. He also attended Frank Lloyd Wright’s School of Architecture.
In the 1960s he worked at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA on educational programs about flights. Cantwell worked with NASA to feed Walter Cronkite updates during the 1969 moon landing.
Cantwell wrote two science fictions novels. He is survived by his partner of 24 years, Sierra Dall.
