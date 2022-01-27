COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, but the supplemental sick leave that companies were offering employees because of the pandemic has. The law expired on Sept. 30, but that’s the only thing that changed.
People are still becoming infected with the virus and still have to take time off — sometimes, unpaid.
However, that could change soon. Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers, on Tuesday, reached an agreement that would again require employers with 26 or more employees to offer up to two weeks of supplemental paid sick time to care for a family member with the virus or to recover.
The legislation will likely be fast-tracked to the governor in the coming weeks and is similar to the 2021 law that provided employees with 80 hours of supplemental paid sick time.
The state continues to grapple with the spread of the Omicron variant, but that doesn’t mean those who are infected are able to stay home and recover.
Unfortunately, when faced with the choice of staying home and not getting paid, or going to work with the virus and maybe not feeling so great, employees often choose the latter.
For many, staying home and not being able to get paid for those days would be too much of a financial burden.
Despite it not being the best choice, it’s often necessary because they either do not have enough sick leave to cover the length of time they must remain home or they don’t have any sick time at all. We’ve mentioned in other “Focus” columns that three days of sick leave per year isn’t much at all.
California state officials are hoping the deal will encourage employees infected with the COVID-19 virus to stay home, which, in turn, will help slow transmission. That certainly is a good incentive.
If a sick person doesn’t have to go to work and they are still able to pay their bills, of course they’d choose to stay home and get well.
The news of additional paid sick time would normally not be good for companies, since they’d have to absorb the costs of more paid time off for their employees.
However, the agreement also includes separate proposals that would restore tax credits that were capped and suspended two years ago.
The best part of this proposal is that even part-time employees would be eligible for sick time.
It would be equal to the number of hours they normally work in a week or twice that amount if they test positive for the virus.
In addition, the sick leave would be retroactive and would cover COVID-19-related absences from Jan. 1. It would extend to Sept. 30.
Newsom will likely sign off on the plan, which could mean some relief — and it’s definitely needed.
