FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court ruled, Thursday, that the state’s near-total abortion ban will remain in place while it reviews arguments by abortion clinics challenging two state laws.
It was the latest legal setback for the two remaining abortion clinics in Kentucky — both in Louisville, the state’s largest city. The state’s highest court kept in place a recent lower court ruling that reimposed enforcement of the laws banning nearly all abortions in Kentucky.
Abortion-rights groups vowed to continue their legal fight, saying the government should never have the authority to “force a person to remain pregnant against their will.” The groups called abortion a “critical individual freedom.”
“Make no mistake: abortion bans result in tragic health outcomes and are a form of control over our bodies,” a statement from Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Kentucky said on behalf of the two clinics. “Despite this setback, the fight continues. We will proceed with our case to restore and protect reproductive freedom
Abortion rights have been reinstated and then revoked again by judges in Kentucky since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in June.
Kentucky’s justices in Thursday’s ruling denied a request by the abortion clinics to reimpose an injunction that temporarily prevented the state’s near-total abortion ban from taking effect.
In doing so, the Supreme Court ruled that the circumstances presented by the clinics and their attorneys in their motion “do not rise to the level of extraordinary cause.”
The court’s chief justice, John D. Minton, noted the weight of the case in a dissent with the majority.
“It is difficult to comprehend a more important or serious legal issue than legal access to abortion in the Commonwealth,” Minton wrote. Minton said the court should have reinstated the lower court’s temporary injunction while the case is litigated.
The court agreed to take the case and set a schedule for the submission of briefs and for arguments before the justices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.