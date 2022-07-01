NEW YORK — The Supreme Court ruling limiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants could have far-reaching consequences for the energy sector — and make it harder for the Biden administration to meet its goal of having the US power grid run on clean energy, by 2035.
The nation has been gradually transitioning away from coal to cleaner sources of electricity such as natural gas, solar energy and wind, often because they are less expensive. Most experts don’t think the Supreme Court decision in West Virginia vs. EPA will immediately reverse that trajectory.
But the ruling could slow the transition to clean energy in the future because it imposes constraints on what the EPA can do without exceeding its legal authority. That is a frightening prospect, with climate experts warning of dire consequences as global temperatures and extreme weather conditions steadily rise.
Depending how Congress or the courts interpret the court’s ruling in the future, it could also change the way other agencies can regulate the power sector.
The ruling will also set a tone in policymaking chambers, making it harder to persuade state lawmakers to craft laws to boost renewables, said Sachu Constantine, executive director of Vote Solar, which advocates for laws favorable to solar energy in state legislatures.
“Without the threat of EPA or federal regulation of climate, without a recognition that carbon pollution is really, truly harmful, it becomes harder to make that argument,” Constantine said. “It makes it less likely that the risk or the cost of carbon will be directly felt by the utilities, or by other agencies who have control over how much solar we can deploy. And that loss of regulatory risk means they might be less likely to choose solar.”
The case that the Supreme Court took up, West Virginia vs. EPA, had been filed in response to former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan. The Obama plan would have required states to reduce emissions from electricity generation, primarily by shifting away from coal-fired plants. That prospect upset several industries, including coal, and some state attorneys general. They challenged hirginia case sought to diminish that authority. It succeeded.
Thursday’s ruling means the EPA cannot force states to shift away from coal to cleaner sources such as ners like very large corporations are saying we want 100% clean way earlier, than 2050... so there’s a whole lot of other forces going on besides EPA regulations at the moment that are driving things in a certain direction.”
Most major electric utilities have aggressive net-zero goals and commitments to phase out coal plants.
“Those aren’t fast enough for some advocates, but it’s not clear how much faster you can go unless you build the infrastructure to replace them,” Holmstead said.
Bad week for all the Democrats...SCOTUS ruled on..... Abortion, Concealed Carry, and Praying after a Football Game...and now the EPA. The Democrats are failures...and SCOTUS knows it.
