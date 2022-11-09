ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of fraternity parties after a student reported being sexually assaulted Sunday and four others were reportedly drugged at off-campus housing in recent weeks, university leaders said, this week.

All of the incidents occurred at residences affiliated with registered fraternities, according to a statement to students, Monday, by President Martha Pollack and Vice President Ryan Lombardi.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Public Schools and Colleges (most not all) have become Activist Cesspools. Private schooling, or home schooling, and trade schools will get you farther in life....with less debt.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.