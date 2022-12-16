WASHINGTON — Congress has passed legislation requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul failing and outdated security systems in the wake of rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths.
The bill, approved by the House on a voice vote, Wednesday, would force the troubled prison agency to fix broken surveillance cameras and install new ones, providing upgraded tools to fight and investigate staff misconduct, inmate violence and other problems.
The Prison Camera Reform Act, which the Senate passed, last year, now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
“Broken prison camera systems are enabling corruption, misconduct, and abuse,” said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. He has led multiple investigations of crime and corruption in federal prisons as chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, part of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
The bipartisan legislation would require the Bureau of Prisons to evaluate and enhance security camera, radio and public address systems at its 122 facilities. The agency must submit a report to Congress within three months detailing deficiencies and a plan to make needed upgrades. Those upgrades are required within three years and the bureau must submit annual progress reports to lawmakers.
Failing and inadequate security cameras have allowed inmates to escape from federal prisons and hampered investigations. They were an issue in the deaths of gangster James “Whitey” Bulger at a federal prison in West Virginia, in 2018, and financier Jeffrey Epstein at a federal jail in New York City, in 2019.
Cameras captured inmates going into Bulger’s cell, but not the assault that ended his life — due to limitations on how they can be positioned.
In Epstein’s case, some cameras malfunctioned while others revealed that guards failed to make some required half-hourly checks, and footage of his apparent suicide attempt, a few weeks earlier, was lost “as a result of technical errors,” prosecutors said.
The House vote came just a day after Ossoff’s subcommittee heard testimony from three formerly incarcerated women who said staff abused them in areas of federal prisons that lacked cameras. The panel has spent months investigating staff sexual misconduct in federal prisons.
The Justice Department’s internal watchdog testified that deficiencies with security cameras in federal prisons have compromised investigations into various misconduct, including sexual assault, the introduction of contraband, violations of civil rights and inmate deaths. The inspector general, Michael Horowitz, noted that cameras are also integral to disproving false allegations.
In introducing the camera bill last year, Ossoff said that blind spots, lost footage, and technical failures were unacceptable. He said federal prisons “must be cleaned up and held to the highest standards.”
The legislation also had the backing of the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee — the chairman, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and the top Republican, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley.
(1) comment
""""and footage of his apparent suicide attempt, a few weeks earlier, was lost “as a result of technical errors,” prosecutors said."""' .....take it in...Sheeple [wink]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.