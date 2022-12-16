Federal Prisons

FILE - A sign for the Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons is displayed in the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 6, 2020. A bill requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul failing and outdated security systems in the wake of rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths has passed the House. The measure was approved by a voice vote on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

 Mark Lennihan

WASHINGTON — Congress has passed legislation requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul failing and outdated security systems in the wake of rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths.

The bill, approved by the House on a voice vote, Wednesday, would force the troubled prison agency to fix broken surveillance cameras and install new ones, providing upgraded tools to fight and investigate staff misconduct, inmate violence and other problems.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

""""and footage of his apparent suicide attempt, a few weeks earlier, was lost “as a result of technical errors,” prosecutors said."""' .....take it in...Sheeple [wink]

