House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., finishes the vote to approve the Inflation Reduction Act in the House chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A divided Congress gave final approval Friday to Democrats' flagship climate and health care bill. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — A divided Congress gave final approval, Friday, to Democrats’ flagship climate and health care bill, handing President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on coveted priorities that the party hopes will bolster their prospects for keeping their hold on Congress in November’s elections.

The House used a party-line 220-207 vote to pass the legislation, which is but a shadow of the larger, more ambitious plan to supercharge environment and social programs that Biden and his party envisioned, early last year. Even so, Democrats happily declared victory on top-tier goals like providing Congress’ largest ever investment in curbing carbon emissions, reining in pharmaceutical costs and taxing large companies, a vote they believe will show they can wring accomplishments from a routinely gridlocked Washington that often disillusions voters.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

""Inflation Reduction Act"" lol Labels for the idiots. Clinton had the "providing guidance for young women act" that he was pushing while he was a tour guide on Epstein's island (molesting young girls). I guess the Political Scum thinks Idiots like you will buy any B.S. as long as they label it right. Inflation will get worse...you deserve the misery coming your way. Enjoy your tents Sheeple.

