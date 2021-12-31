RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia and Richmond officials, on Thursday, announced a tentative agreement to transfer ownership of the city’s now mostly removed Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
Included in the transfer would be an enormous statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that was removed earlier this year, as well as the 40-foot-tall pedestal that held it.
Under the plan announced by Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, the Black History Museum would work with The Valentine museum of Richmond and the local community to determine the memorials’ fates.
The deal requires the City Council’s approval, which Stoney said he would seek, next month. The arrangement would enable the community to take a deliberate approach in its reckoning with such divisive symbols, Stoney said in a statement.
“Entrusting the future of these monuments and pedestals to two of our most respected institutions is the right thing to do,” Stoney said.
Stoney directed the removal of the city’s Confederate monuments last summer amid the protest movement that erupted after the police killing of George Floyd.
The statues have been in storage since then, at least part of that time at the city’s wastewater plant.
Around the same time the city’s statues were removed, Northam announced plans to remove the Lee statue, which was on state property. But litigation tied up his plans until earlier this year.
(1) comment
Woke Scum will never be happy...why the Trash Bags do not buy real estate somewhere (Islands, or a small Country) else, and move there is beyond me...If America is as "Bad" as they say... No its the parasites looking for a free ride...and as they are given more, they become even more needy...needing even more freebies. See how that works...want to hobble someone..."give" that person what they want...do "not" make them earn it...that will guarantee that the POS will always be reliant on the freebies....Its makes them easy to control....Now Mask Up, and kneel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.