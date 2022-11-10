Missouri-Execution

This photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Kevin Johnson. The Missouri man sentenced to death for killing a police officer in a fit of rage over his brother's death is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution planned for later this month, in part because the man was a teenager at the time of the killing. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)

 HOGP

A Missouri man sentenced to death for killing a police officer in a fit of rage over his brother’s death is asking the US Supreme Court to halt the execution planned, for later this month, in part because the man was a teenager at the time of the killing.

Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection, Nov. 29, at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Mo., Johnson, now 37, killed Kirkwood, Mo., Police Officer William McEntee, in 2005. It would be just the 14th execution in the US, but the first of three planned in Missouri in upcoming months. The other two in Missouri are set, for early 2023.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.