Obit Burt Bacharach

FILE - Burt Bacharach, from left, appears with Carole Bayer Sager, Christopher Cross and Peter Allen, winners of the Oscar for best original song "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)" at the 54th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 29, 1982. Bacharach died of natural causes Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at home in Los Angeles, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday. He was 94. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

 Reed Saxon

NEW YORK — Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of “Walk on By,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose” and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.

The Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winning Bacharach died Wednesday, at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.

Tags

