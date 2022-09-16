Rail Strike Commuters

Commuters wait to board an arriving Virginia Railway Express commuter train Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at the Crystal City station in Arlington, Va. September was shaping up as a good month for commuters on Virginia Railway Express outside the nation's capital, with the service offering free rides all month to lure back riders lost during the pandemic. Now, though, a freight rail strike threatens to shut down service on the VRE entirely, along with numerous other commuter rail services across the country. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat)

 Matthew Barakat

ARLINGTON, Va. — A deal reached, Thursday, between freight rail companies and their workers has ensured that commuter rail systems that also would have been affected can serve customers unimpeded.

That’s good news for commuters on the Virginia Railway Express outside the nation’s capital, which will continue the free rides it’s been offering the entire month of September to lure back riders lost during the pandemic.

