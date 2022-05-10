LANCASTER
Ukulele club
The High Desert Ukulele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on the second Tuesday of the month, at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive. Participants are urged to bring their own ukuleles. For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St. For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Beekeepers meet
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., May 11, at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West. For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Health center volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop. For details, call 661-471-4138.
PALMDALE
Sister city group meets
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Coffee 4 Vets at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
