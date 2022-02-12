LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Emotion topic of meetings
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Elks lodge sets fundraisers
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
PALMDALE
Pageant seeks contestants
The Palmdale Queens Pageant is seeking contestants.
The age groups are Little Miss (six to eight years old by May 1), Young Miss (nine years old by May 1 to 11 years old by Sept. 1), Junior Miss (11 to 14 years old by Aug. 1) and Miss (16 to 19 years old by May 1.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 27
For details, email PalmdalePageant@yahoo.com or call Sarah Lewelling at 661-317-1139.
Saddle Up needs volunteers
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2022 session.
Volunteers must be at least 13 years old. Training is provided. Horse experience is not necessary.
For information or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
