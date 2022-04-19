PALMDALE
Republican women to meet
The Antelope Valley Republican Women will meet at noon, today, at the Antelope Valley Country Club, 39800 Country Club Drive. Lunch is $20. The guest speakers will be Angela Underwood-Jacobs and John Elist. Contact Penny Ellis at 661-274-8533 or pjellis613@sbcglobal.net for details.
Coffee 4 Vets
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
LANCASTER
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St. For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Clean up
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Nonprofit needs supplies
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies. Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing, 656 West Lancaster Blvd., or Al’s Sew-n-Vac 904 West Lancaster Blvd. For details, call 760-373-7632.
