Obit Freddie Roman

FILE - Director Quentin Tarantino, left, poses with Friars Club Dean Freddie Roman at the Quentin Tarantino Friars Club Roast at the New York Hilton Hotel on Dec. 1, 2010, in New York. Roman, the former dean of The Friars Club and a staple of the Catskills comedy scene, has died at age 85. Roman passed away Saturday afternoon, Nov. 26, 2022, at Bethesda Hospital in Boynton Beach, Fla., his booking agent and friend Alison Chaplin said Sunday. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

 Evan Agostini

Comedian Freddie Roman, the former dean of The Friars Club and a staple of the Catskills comedy scene, has died. He was 85.

Roman died, Saturday afternoon, at Bethesda Hospital in Boynton Beach, Fla., his booking agent and friend Alison Chaplin said, Sunday. His daughter told the entertainment trade Deadline that he suffered a heart attack, that morning.

