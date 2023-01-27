Space Tragedy

From left, Bob Cabana, Associate Administrator of NASA; Sheryl Chaffee, daughter of Apollo 1 astronaut Roger Chaffee, and Janet Petro, NASA KSC director, bow their heads in prayer during NASA's Day of Remembrance ceremony, hosted by the Astronauts Memorial Foundation at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. NASA is marking the 20th anniversary of the space shuttle Columbia tragedy with somber ceremonies during its annual tribute to fallen astronauts. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

 Joe Burbank

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA marked the 20th anniversary of the space shuttle Columbia tragedy with somber ceremonies and remembrances during its annual tribute to fallen astronauts, on Thursday.

More than 100 people gathered under a gray sky at Kennedy Space Center to remember not only Columbia’s crew of seven, but the 18 other astronauts killed in the line of duty. NASA’s two shuttle accidents account for more than half of the names carved into the black granite of the Space Mirror Memorial; plane crashes are to blame for the rest.

