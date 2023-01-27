Wildfires Artifical Intelligence

File—A charred Mini Cooper sits in Mulberry Street as pedestrians walk amid the rubble of homes destroyed by wildfires Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. Just over a year after the most-destrucctive wildfire in the state's history, a bill is being introduced in Colorado's Legislature to create a $2-million pilot program to use cameras likely equipped with artificial intelligence technology in high-risk areas to help identify fires before they can burn out of control. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (AP) — A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in the hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control.

A proposal that legislators will discuss in a hearing, Thursday, would create a $2 million pilot program to station cameras on mountaintops in high-risk locations. An artificial intelligence program developed by a private company would analyze the images from cameras with 10-mile radiuses with the aim of detecting something that could signal the start of a blaze.

