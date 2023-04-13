Colombia Police Chief

FILE - Colombian Police Chief Gen. Henry Sanabria parades during his swearing-in ceremony in Bogota, Colombia, Aug. 19, 2022. Colombian President Gustavo Petro on April 12, 2023 removed Sanabria as national police director who had talked about using exorcisms to catch fugitives. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

 Fernando Vergara

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday removed the national police director who had talked about using exorcisms to catch fugitives.

Neither Petro nor the Defense Ministry elaborated on reasons for the dismissal of Gen. Henry Sanabria, a staunch Catholic who was appointed by Petro in August of last year. But Sanabria was under an internal investigation by the ministry over whether he had inappropriately allowed his religious beliefs to infringe on his duties.

