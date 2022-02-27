MAN, W.Va. (AP) — The day before the disaster hit, Perry Harvey went fishing on Buffalo Creek for one reason.
“There was a gold trout out there I was trying to catch,” he said.
Did he get it? “Nope.”
The following morning, his wife’s birthday, Harvey was on his way to pick up a cake, but police had the road blocked off. Miles away, a coal company’s hillside impoundment dams collapsed, sending slurry thundering downhill and into the hollow, inundating small communities and killing 125 people.
For decades after that, fishing of any kind was no longer an option on the southern West Virginia waterway.
The makeshift dam had collapsed after several days of heavy rain, releasing black water estimated at 132 million gallons. Rescue operations were slowed because roads, bridges and railroad lines were destroyed or blocked. National Guard helicopters picked up survivors and delivered supplies.
The current rose so high that it covered telephone poles. In addition to the deaths, the disaster injured 1,100 and left more than 4,000 people homeless.
As residents gather this weekend on the 50th anniversary of one of the worst environmental disasters in US history, they’re also able to revel in a comeback.
Buffalo Creek, whose habitat was destroyed along a 17-mile stretch, is teeming with trout again, after a steady, coordinated effort by Harvey and others to get back what they once had — and share it with future generations.
“My dad and brothers all were fishermen and miners,” Harvey said. “I enjoyed it when I was small.”
He said the adults decided that if they got the children involved “they wouldn’t be as apt to go out and start worrying about getting on drugs or drinking and stuff like that.”
Long after the Feb. 26, 1972, disaster, the poisoned creek had no life. Dredging by the US Army Corps of Engineers helped but did nothing to support trout habitat.
In 2005, the ecosystem took another hit when water blew out of an abandoned coal mine, turning the creek green. That year, the Buffalo Creek Watershed Association was formed. State regulators sued the mine’s owner. The association used settlement money to start fixing the creek.
“That’s the year we really got cranked up,” Harvey said.
Boulders donated by another mine operator were strategically placed in the creek. The association bought habitat structures to further help form the pools that trout prefer.
Volunteers picked up trash around the creek. Local high school students were brought in by the busload, helping them to fulfill the 40 hours of community service required to graduate.
After its pH level and temperature were checked, the creek was returned to the Division of Natural Resources’ trout stocking program in 2006 after a 34-year hiatus. Restockings now happen several times a year.
“I love it,” said Jacob Turkale, 25, who caught a rainbow trout, Tuesday. “I’ve been fishing here for almost 17 years. I want to fish nowhere else.”
The association will hold its annual kids’ fishing event in April, giving away 125 rods and reels and other fishing gear.
But the disaster will never be forgotten. On Saturday, victims were being remembered at the same high school that served as a temporary morgue 50 years ago.
Harvey’s home was spared, barely. When the deluge receded, he saw bodies along the long walk to check on relatives, images that have been seared into the veteran’s mind.
“It brings back old memories of being in Vietnam,” he said.
