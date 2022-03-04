PORTLAND, Ore. — Climate scientists in the US Pacific Northwest warned, Thursday, that much of Oregon and parts of Idaho can expect even tougher drought conditions this summer than in the previous two years, which already featured dwindling reservoirs, explosive wildfires and deep cuts to agricultural irrigation.
At a news conference hosted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, water and climate experts from Oregon, Washington and Idaho said parts of the region should prepare now for severe drought, wildfires and record-low stream flows that will hurt salmon and other fragile species.
Drought covers 74% of the Pacific Northwest and nearly 20% is in extreme or exceptional drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. An unusual ridge of high pressure off the US West Coast scuttled storms, in January and February, that the region normally counts on to replenish water levels and build up a snowpack that feeds streams and rivers in later months, the experts said.
“This year we’re doing quite a bit worse than we were last year at this time, so one of the points is to make everyone aware that we’re going into some tough times in Oregon this summer,” said Larry O’Neill, Oregon’s state climatologist.
The predictions are in line with dire warnings about climate change-induced drought and extreme heat across the American West.
A 22-year megadrought deepened so much last year that the broader region is now in the driest spell in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario playing out in real time, a study found, last month.
