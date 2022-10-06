Climate Change Drought

FILE - Security officers stand on a hillside after clearing away visitors from the dry riverbed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze, in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 20, 2022. Widespread drought that dried up large parts of Europe, the United States and China this past summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, according to a new study. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

 Mark Schiefelbein

Drought that stretched across three continents, this summer — drying out large parts of Europe, the United States and China — was made 20 times more likely by climate change, according to a new study.

Drought dried up major rivers, destroyed crops, sparked wildfire, threatened aquatic species and led to water restrictions in Europe. It struck places already plagued by drying in the US, like the West, but also places where drought is more rare, like the Northeast. China also just had its driest summer, in 60 years, leaving its famous Yangtze river half its normal width.

