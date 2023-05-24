ROME (AP) — A pair of bare-chested protesters smeared themselves with mud outside the Senate building in Rome on Tuesday to protest fossil fuel use and remind people of the dangers of flooding linked to climate change.
Police quickly removed the two. Since last year, an activist group called Last Generation has staged numerous attention-grabbing events in Italy, including pouring black liquid in the Trevi Fountain in Rome and gluing themselves to the glass protecting the Botticelli masterpiece “Spring” in the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, to highlight the harm that fossil fuels cause to the environment and its role in global warming.
Climate activists...aka Grifters...putting on a show. Most Meteorologists and those in the "weather profession" make a real good living....deceiving you. Be Clean ...just don't be an Clueless Idiot.
