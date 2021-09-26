Cliff Freeman, an award-winning copywriter and creative director behind many witty television commercials, most memorably the one for Wendy’s in which a gravelly-voiced old woman shouts “Where’s the beef?” at the sight of a puny hamburger patty in an oversized bun, died Sept. 5 at his home in the New York City borough of Manhattan. He was 80.
The cause was pneumonia, his wife, Susan (Kellner) Freeman, said.
In a career of nearly 40 years, Freeman’s antic sense of humor made brands stand out — first at advertising agency Dancer Fitzgerald Sample and then, starting in 1987, at his own small agency, Cliff Freeman & Partners.
“Cliff has consistently done some of the funniest, smartest ads on TV,” Jim Patterson, chair of J. Walter Thompson’s North American operations, told the Tampa Bay Times in 2005. Freeman’s work, he added, “is always fresh and original.”
For the candy bars Almond Joy and Mounds, Freeman coined the song lyrics “Sometimes you feel like a nut. Sometimes you don’t.” For Little Caesars, he scripted (and voiced) the toga-clad Roman gnome who declares, “Pizza! Pizza!” and “Cheeser! Cheeser!”
For Philips, Freeman’s “Time to change your light bulb” campaign featured a commercial in which a man inadvertently flirts with a burly workman in an elevator, instead of the beautiful woman he thought was beside him before the lights went out.
And for Outpost.com, an online computer retailer looking to raise its profile, gerbils (not real ones) were fired from a cannon, aimed at the second “o” in an Outpost sign.
“Almost all our clients are Davids up against Goliaths,” Freeman told New York magazine in 1993. “We have to win with wit.”
In 1984, Wendy’s was looking to differentiate its burger, the modestly named Single, from McDonald’s Big Mac and Burger King’s Whopper. Research found that the Wendy’s Single patty was larger than the patties of the Big Mac and Whopper.
Working with director Joe Sedelmaier, Freeman created separate commercials, one with three old women and one with three old men, scrutinizing the fluffy hamburger bun before seeing the tiny patty inside. The breakout version was the one with the women, specifically squawky octogenarian Clara Peller, who demands to know where the beef is.
“It went viral globally before the term was coined,” Dan Dahlen, former director of national advertising for Wendy’s International, said in a phone interview. “And as we got into the election, Walter Mondale turned to Gary Hart” — during a debate among candidates for the 1984 Democratic presidential nomination — “and asked, ‘Where’s the beef?’”
Freeman was still at Dancer Fitzgerald a year later when he wrote another popular Wendy’s commercial, which promoted the chain’s breadth of food choices by parodying the lack of choices in Soviet society. In a faux Russian fashion show, a heavyset woman struts on a runway, modeling the same shapeless dress for day wear, evening wear (accessorized with a flashlight) and swimwear (with a beach ball).
Freeman said it was his favorite ad, in part because of the response.
“The entire Russian government protested it,” he told The Wall Street Journal in 2003. “How much more reaction can you get than that?”
Clifford Lee Freeman was born Feb. 14, 1941, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, outside Jackson, and moved with his family to St. Petersburg, Florida, when he was 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.