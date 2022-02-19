LAS VEGAS (AP) — A convenience store clerk who killed himself minutes after he shot a customer who refused to wear a mask and walked out without paying for three bags of chips, earlier this month, would have faced criminal charges if he had survived, a police report says.
The Feb. 6 shootings on the northwest edge of Las Vegas came four days before Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted Nevada’s COVID-19 mask mandate.
The 36-year-old cashier at the Terrible’s gas station/store was pronounced dead at the scene because of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.
The 26-year-old customer’s ex-girlfriend took him to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder and later released, police said.
Officers interviewed him at the hospital, and a witness at the scene corroborated his account of the incident.
Police were called to the scene at West Centennial Center Boulevard near US Highway 95 at about 8:30 a.m., Feb. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.