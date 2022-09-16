CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The sister of Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has died of cancer.
Bresee announced, Thursday, on social media that his 15-year-old sister, Ella Bresee was battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.
“I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel, today. Love you forever and always Ella bear,” posted on Instagram.
Ella and the Bresee family were in Clemson, earlier last week, and she was honored during the Furman game, on Saturday. Players and staffers wore T-shirts with “Ella Strong” on them. But Ella had a setback in her condition and missed the game, returning to the hospital in Washington, DC, closer to the family’s Maryland home.
Bryan Bresee traveled there after the 35-12 victory. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Bresee could miss his fifth-ranked team’s home game with Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.
