Sudan Dueling Generals

File - Sudanese Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the military council, waves to his supporters upon his arrival to attend a military-backed rally, in Omdurman district, west of Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, June 29, 2019.(AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

 Hussein Malla

CAIRO — Over recent years, Sudan’s military and a separate armed force accumulated power, each suspicious of the other, even as they worked together against the country’s pro-democracy movement. Officers inside both forces say it was a long-building recipe for disaster.

Their tenuous alliance ended in mid-April, when they turned their guns on each other, sparking a conflict that threatens to engulf African’s third largest country.

