Chuck E. Weiss, blues musician, club owner and outsize Los Angeles character immortalized in Rickie Lee Jones’ breakout hit song, “Chuck E.’s in Love,” died on July 20 at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He was 76.
His brother, Byron, said the cause was kidney failure.
Weiss was a voracious musicologist, an encyclopedia of obscure jazz and early R&B artists, a drummer, a songwriter and a widely acknowledged rascal who in the mid-1970s landed in Los Angeles from his native Denver with his friend the singer-songwriter
Tom Waits.
At the Troubadour, the venerable West Hollywood folk club, where Weiss worked for a time as a dishwasher, they met another young singer-songwriter, a former runaway named Rickie Lee Jones. Waits and Jones became an item and the three of them became inseparable as they caroused through Hollywood, stealing lawn ornaments and pranking people at music industry parties (like shaking hands with dip smeared on their palms).
“It seems sometimes like we’re real romantic dreamers who got stuck in the wrong time zone,” Jones told Rolling Stone in 1979, describing Weiss and Waits as her family at the time.
They lived at the Tropicana Motel, a seedy 1940s-era bohemia on Santa Monica Boulevard. “It was a regular DMZ,” Weiss told LA Weekly in 1981, “except everyone had a tan and looked nice.”
In the fall of 1977, on a trip home to Denver, Weiss called his buddies back in Los Angeles, and when Waits put down the phone, he announced to Jones, “Chuck E.’s in love!”
Two years later, Jones’ fanciful riff on that declaration — “What’s her name?/Is that her there?/Oh, Christ, I think he’s even combed his hair” — had made her a star. (Though the last line of the song suggests otherwise, it was not Jones whom Weiss had fallen for; it was a distant cousin of his.)
The song was a hit single, the opening track of Jones’ debut album, “Rickie Lee Jones,” and a 1980 Grammy Award nominee for song of the year. (“What a Fool Believes,” performed by the Doobie Brothers, took the honor.)
In an essay in the Los Angeles Times on July 21, Jones wrote that when she first met Waits and Weiss, she couldn’t tell them apart. “They were two of the most charismatic characters Hollywood had seen in decades, and without them I think the entire street of Santa Monica Boulevard would have collapsed.”
In a phone interview since then, she said of Weiss: “There was mischief in him, he was our trickster. He was a thrilling guy, and a disaster for a time, as thrilling people often are.”
Charles Edward Weiss was born in Denver on March 18, 1945. His father, Leo, was in the salvage business; his mother, Jeannette (Rollnick) Weiss, owned a hat store, Hollywood Millinery. Chuck graduated from East High School and attended Mesa Junior College, now Colorado Mesa, in Grand Junction.
His brother is his only immediate survivor.
In his early 20s, Weiss met Chuck Morris, now a music promoter, when Morris was a co-owner of Tulagi, a music club in Boulder, Colorado. When blues performers like Lightnin’ Hopkins and John Lee Hooker came through, they often traveled alone, and it was up to Morris to find them a local band. He would ask Weiss to fill in as drummer.
Waits, interviewed by The Philadelphia Inquirer in 1999, described Weiss as “a mensch, a liar, a monkey and a pathological vaudevillian.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.