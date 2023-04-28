APTOPIX Philippines South China Sea Patrol

A Chinese Coast Guard ship with bow number 5201 blocks Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Malapascua as it maneuvers to enter the mouth of the Second Thomas Shoal locally known as Ayungin Shoal at the South China Sea on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The near-collision was among the tense confrontations encountered by two Philippine government vessels against China, which undertook a weeklong voyage in one of the world's most hotly contested sea passages to assert Philippine sovereignty. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

 Aaron Favila

ABOARD BRP MALABRIGO (AP) — A Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol vessel steaming into a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, causing a frightening near-collision in the latest act of Beijing’s aggression in the strategic waterway.

The high seas face-off Sunday between the larger Chinese ship and the Philippine coast guard’s BRP Malapascua near Second Thomas Shoal was among the tense moments it and another Philippine vessel encountered in a weeklong sovereignty patrol in one of the world’s most hotly contested waterways.

