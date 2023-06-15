Philippines China

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard wave flags as they welcome the arrival of Chinese naval training ship, Qi Jiguang, for a goodwill visit at Manila's port, Philippines Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The Chinese navy training ship made a port call in the Philippines on Wednesday, its final stop on a goodwill tour of four countries as Beijing looks to mend fences in the region. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)

 Basilio Sepe

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Chinese navy training ship with hundreds of cadets made a port call in the Philippines on Wednesday, its final stop on a goodwill tour of four countries as Beijing looks to mend fences in the region.

Cadets in dress whites stood at attention on the deck of the Qi Jiguang as they were welcomed at the port in Manila by Philippine military officials on shore, while artists in dragon costumes performed a traditional dance and onlookers waved Chinese and Philippine flags.

